First COVID-19 vaccine shipment from Russia arrives in Iran
The first cargo of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Iran by Russia arrived in Tehran by Iranian airline less than an hour ago, Trend reports citing İRNA.
By the next two weeks, the second cargo and by February 28, the third cargo of Sputnik V will be delivered to Iran, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said adding that the process will continue every two weeks and every month.
The coronavirus vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Iran on three flights, the official has said.
Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,200,000.
The number of the dead in Iran has passed 58,000.
Latest
Growth in currency sales at Azerbaijani auctions in January stipulated by short-term surge in household demand - Gazprombank
Plan for restoration and development of water sector complexes in liberated lands submitted to Azerbaijani government
Azerbaijan started this restoration work on its own, we started it without waiting for help from anyone - President Aliyev
Contemptible enemy not only destroyed all our buildings, historical sites but also planted booby traps everywhere - President of Azerbaijan
I want to appeal to citizens of Azerbaijan, ask them not to travel to liberated lands without permission, illegally - President Aliyev
Subsidy program assists construction sector to avoid significant fluctuations in apartment prices in Georgia
Guests with hotel reservations, ski pass tickets may visit Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Tourism Center - State Tourism Board
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Vugar Suleymanov on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Agency for Mine Action (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president appoints chairman of board of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories