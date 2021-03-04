IAEA chief: Technical meeting with Iran to be held in April

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the international nuclear watchdog will hold a meeting with Iran to discuss and resolve some safeguard disputes on nuclear-related technical issues in early April, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Grossi expressed hope that the outcome of the technical talks would be satisfactory and that the remaining issues would be resolved before the upcoming meeting of the Governing Council.

He added that members of the Governing Council supported the agreement reached in this regard.

He claimed that the discussion was related to the lack of safeguards and non-declared nuclear materials and equipment in Iran and had nothing to do with the recent suspension of the Additional Protocol by Iran.

He stated that he sought to reach an understanding of these issues before the next meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.