Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 12

Some 53 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 61,069, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Some 8,088 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 593 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

Lari noted that 1,477,588 patients out of a total of 1,731,558 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,829 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 118 million people across the world, of whom over 2,600,000 people have lost their lives.