Iran's non-oil exports exceed $65 billion
Chairman of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said on Tuesday that Iran's foreign trade surpassed 65 billion dollars in the past 11 months, with non-oil exports rising despite US sanctions, Trend reports citing IRNA.
In a meeting with exporters in Qazvin province, Hamid Zadboum said that Iran's foreign trade stood at 41.3 billion dollars last Iranian year (March 2019-March 2020), predicting that it would reach 70 billion dollars in the current year once figures are concluded.
He said that the country needs to increase non-oil exports to avert adverse impacts of the US sanctions due to the non-stop endeavor by exporters.
Zadbout hoped that Iran would see a surge in non-oil exports next year.
