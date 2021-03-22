India brings strategic equipment to Iran’s Chabahar

Iran 22 March 2021 08:44 (UTC+04:00)
India brings strategic equipment to Iran’s Chabahar

The Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO) said on Sunday that an Indian company has brought new strategic equipment to Chabahar, southeastern Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to IRNA, Behrouz Aqaee said the shipment sent to Shahid Beheshi Port in Chabahar includes two 100-ton cranes worth $7.5 million.

Aqaee said that the shipment was sent to Chabahar within the framework of the long-term build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement between Iran and India.

The third part of the equipment will be shipped to Chabahar by the end of the year, he said.

Iran's Chabahar received the first shipment of port equipment from India a couple of months ago.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran, Croatia discuss expansion of economic coop.
Iran, Croatia discuss expansion of economic coop.
Nationalization of oil industry - new chapter for Iran - Iranian VP
Nationalization of oil industry - new chapter for Iran - Iranian VP
Iranian President responds to letter of Emir of Qatar
Iranian President responds to letter of Emir of Qatar
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran to release more imported cooking oil Business 09:54
US Defence Secy meets PM Modi, expresses desire to enhance strategic partnership for peace in Indo-Pacific Other News 09:49
EU joins İndia-led coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure Other News 09:48
Khairy: Malaysia in talks with India over Novavax vaccine Other News 09:40
US Secretary of State takes part in online Novruz event organized by Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries (PHOTO) Society 09:29
Nepali Ambassador to India praises New Delhi's vaccination programme Other News 09:16
India brings strategic equipment to Iran’s Chabahar Iran 08:44
Daily COVID-19 case count rises to 1,208 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:32
Attracting FDI can help Georgia to boost exports of high-value food products - OECD Business 08:01
Turkey registers over 3 mln COVID-19 cases in total Turkey 07:06
5.0-magnitude quake hits 164 km SSE of Ust'-Kamchatsk Staryy, Russia Russia 06:11
Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan increase Turkey 05:10
At least 22 killed in Niger village attacks, sources say Other News 02:49
Iraq reports 4,502 new COVID-19 cases, 793,892 in total Arab World 01:55
Israel reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, 827,698 in total Israel 01:02
Croatian companies increase export of IT technologies to Azerbaijan - Croatian Embassy Business 00:11
Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on mineral fertilizers export Kyrgyzstan 00:06
Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran Iran 21 March 23:32
Trump plans social media return with his own platform US 21 March 22:52
UK reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October Europe 21 March 22:05
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 513,000 in past day, WHO reports World 21 March 21:16
Lithuania supports subsidizing renewable energy projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 21 March 21:13
Uzbekistan to tighten control over the supply of tomatoes to Russia Uzbekistan 21 March 20:50
Turkey's new central bank chief Kavcioglu vows to fight inflation Turkey 21 March 20:40
UK administers daily record of 873,500 COVID-19 shots Europe 21 March 20:26
Iran receives 2nd Indian consignment to equip Chabahar port Business 21 March 20:00
Georgian police receive 225 new cars Georgia 21 March 19:50
Kazakhstan's banking sector faces pressure from global economic slowdown Business 21 March 19:18
Coronavirus in Israel: Under 300 new cases, 1.7% of tests return positive Israel 21 March 19:15
U.S. Defense Secretary meets Afghan president in Kabul US 21 March 18:39
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases increase as restrictions eased Turkey 21 March 18:10
6 passengers of Sharm El Sheikh-Almaty flight test positive for COVID-19 Kazakhstan 21 March 18:00
EU leaders shift to virtual summit as COVID-19 cases surge Europe 21 March 17:38
Georgian ambassador to EU resigns Georgia 21 March 17:05
Iran reveals COVID-19 date for March 21 Society 21 March 17:00
Azerbaijan confirms 814 more COVID-19 cases, 342 recoveries Society 21 March 16:30
Israel lifts COVID-19 flight restriction Israel 21 March 16:24
China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies Other News 21 March 15:49
Uzbekistan, Ukraine have significant prospects for developing co-op in agricultural sector Uzbekistan 21 March 15:32
Azerbaijan gives update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 21 March 15:11
EU to maintain dialogue with Turkey on critical issues Turkey 21 March 15:00
Kyrgyzstan, Belarus debate co-op issues in education and science Kyrgyzstan 21 March 14:48
UK must avoid importing vaccine-resistant variants at all costs, minister says Europe 21 March 14:45
1 killed, 3 injured in explosion in SE Iran Society 21 March 14:21
Georgian PM congratulates Azerbaijani fellow citizens on Novruz holiday Georgia 21 March 14:04
Russia reports nearly 9,300 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 21 March 13:21
Tehran, Seoul confer on expansion of humanitarian trade Business 21 March 12:55
Azerbaijan shows footage from Jabrayil's Aghtapa village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 March 12:52
Turkey's remote education is project for future: Minister Selcuk Turkey 21 March 12:42
Turkestan airport launches 1st international flight Kazakhstan 21 March 12:39
Supreme commander fulfills will of his father and dream of Azerbaijani people –top official (VIDEO) Politics 21 March 12:31
UAE expands COVID-19 vaccination drive Arab World 21 March 12:01
Georgia reports 262 coronavirus cases, 189 recoveries, 9 deaths Georgia 21 March 11:32
Heavy rains in Australia's east bring worst floods in 50 years Other News 21 March 11:15
Pakistani PM tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 21 March 10:48
Conversations ongoing on potential projects between Turkmenistan, UK Business 21 March 10:30
Saudi Aramco 2020 net profit slumps 44.4% as COVID-19 bites Oil&Gas 21 March 10:14
Twitter to appoint representative in Turkey Turkey 21 March 09:57
Azerbaijan records increase in Jan. 2021 exports of beverages Business 21 March 09:16
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,599,130 with nearly 44,000 new cases Other News 21 March 09:13
Iran, Croatia discuss expansion of economic coop. Politics 21 March 08:27
Kazakhstan adds over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs Kazakhstan 21 March 08:19
European Fund for Southeast Europe eyes to promote local business dev't in Georgia Business 21 March 07:30
Dubai grants $147 million rail contract to Franco-Japanese group Business 21 March 06:54
Brazil in talks with United States for excess COVID-19 vaccines - foreign ministry Other News 21 March 06:03
IMF sees signs of stronger global recovery, but significant risks remain Economy 21 March 05:20
Israel reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 827,199 in total Israel 21 March 04:11
Britain says 26.85 million people have had first shot of vaccine Europe 21 March 03:05
Montenegro plans no borders closing, says state secretary for tourism Tourism 21 March 01:53
Italy reports 401 coronavirus deaths, 23,832 new cases Europe 21 March 00:42
Geostat reveals volume of electricity imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 March 23:59
Stellantis pickups hit, Ford cuts production due to global chip shortage Business 20 March 23:18
The Washington Post highlights celebration of Novruz in liberated Azerbaijani Shusha Politics 20 March 22:15
Turkey registers more than 21 000 new coronavirus cases Turkey 20 March 22:10
High-level meeting in Pakistan reviews re-launching of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train Transport 20 March 22:06
Kazakhstan amends Treaty on Customs Union customs services’ joint body Kazakhstan 20 March 21:57
Georgian servicemen return from EU mission in Central African Republic Georgia 20 March 21:54
Israel expects to develop national AI system for massive drone traffic in 2 years Israel 20 March 21:39
Uzbekistan takes measures to develop market mechanisms in electric power industry Oil&Gas 20 March 21:13
5.4-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands Other News 20 March 20:50
Organizers ban foreign spectators from Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus fears World 20 March 20:05
Pakistani PM tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 20 March 19:38
Export of passenger cars from Georgia to Azerbaijan down Business 20 March 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 1187 more COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries Society 20 March 18:44
Azercell announces number of LTE radio stations installed in 2020 across Azerbaijan ICT 20 March 18:30
Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD visit military hospital on occasion of Novruz holiday (PHOTO) Politics 20 March 18:24
Tsunami warning lifted after Japan earthquake Other News 20 March 17:54
Turkey pulls out of Istanbul Convention on women's rights Turkey 20 March 17:17
Georgian coast guard vessels join NATO counterpart in drills Georgia 20 March 17:14
Iran COVID-19 update: 7,540 cases, 75 deaths in 24 hours Iran 20 March 17:08
82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 20 March 17:05
“Azercell Volunteers” present Novruz gifts to families of our heroes (PHOTO) Society 20 March 16:43
Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD visits Second Alley of Honors (PHOTO) Politics 20 March 15:50
Georgia aims to help its scientists commercialize their inventions Business 20 March 15:30
Iran's private sec. willing to coop. with Slovenian companies Iran 20 March 14:48
Turkey plans to limit visitors to Lake Salda amid pollution fears Turkey 20 March 14:25
Heydar Aliyev Foundation sent gifts to low-income families on occasion of Novruz holiday (PHOTO) Society 20 March 14:22
Georgia reports 422 coronavirus cases, 158 recoveries, 8 deaths Georgia 20 March 14:19
Number of bank accounts increases in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Finance 20 March 14:03
Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections Other News 20 March 13:34
All news