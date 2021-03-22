India brings strategic equipment to Iran’s Chabahar

The Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO) said on Sunday that an Indian company has brought new strategic equipment to Chabahar, southeastern Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to IRNA, Behrouz Aqaee said the shipment sent to Shahid Beheshi Port in Chabahar includes two 100-ton cranes worth $7.5 million.

Aqaee said that the shipment was sent to Chabahar within the framework of the long-term build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement between Iran and India.

The third part of the equipment will be shipped to Chabahar by the end of the year, he said.

Iran's Chabahar received the first shipment of port equipment from India a couple of months ago.