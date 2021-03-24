Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 24

Some 94 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 62,045 Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Some 7,605 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 749 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

Lari noted that 1,562,709 patients out of a total of 1,823,317 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,874 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.