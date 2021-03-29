Production of handwoven carpet in Iran rises 34%

Head of Iran’s Nation Carpet Center Farahnaz Rafe’ said on Monday that handwoven production saw 34-percent increase in the first 10 months of last Persian year (March 20, 2020-January 21, 2021), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Rafe said that 1,869,304 square meters of handwoven carpet were woven in Iran in that period while the figure for the same period in the previous year was 1,231,321 square meters, SHATA news reported.

42 percent of carpets manufactured were commercial, 19 percent thick-knot, 16 percent subtle-know and wool, 9 percent tapestry, 8 percent Gabbeh and 6 percent full-silk carpets, according to Rafe’.

She added that 10,140 business units are active in handmade carpet industry in Iran, among which 2,787 are centralized workshops, 7,256 non-centralized workshops and 97 are great carpet weaving complexes.

By and large, 12,625 business units in this area have made 191,545 jobs, said Rafe’.

She had previously said that the coronavirus pandemic made many crafts people who had left carpet industry to return and this caused the production of handwoven carpets to grow 400 percent.