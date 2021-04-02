Oil Minister: Iran’s annual petrochemical production increased to 25mn tons

Iranian Oil Minister Bizhan Namdar Zangeneh said here on Wednesday that the country’s annual production capacity during the past Iranian year of 1399 (ended March 20, 2021) grew to 25 million tons, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Zangeneh made the comment at the end the 15th OPEC Plus Ministerial Meeting.where he added that the year registered a glorious record for the petrochemical industry, because Iran had very scarcely been able of reporting an annual 25 million ton increased production capacity before.

He added that meanwhile the country’s production of natural gas increased to 1000 million cubic meters per day during the same period.

The oil minister said that Iran has remained well committed to observation of its OPEC and non-OPEC commitments, adding that some countries have failed to fulfill their their OPEC commitments which were set by the other members and they were given till September to fully return to their commitments.

“Keeping in mind that the world demand for oil had decreased 9.6 million barrels in the year 2020 compared with 2019, we have still not reached the global demand in 2019,” he said.