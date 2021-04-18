India stresses fulfilling commitments for developing Chabahar

Speaking in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India Ali Chegini, Mandaviya pointed to the good neighborliness and amicable relations between the two countries and welcomed the development of cooperation in the future, especially through Chabahar Port, Trend reports citing TehranTimes.

During the meeting, Chegini and Mandaviya discussed the capacities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of ports and maritime as well as measures taken to realize these opportunities, especially in Chabahar Port.

The Indian side also referred to the views of the participants in "Chabahar Day" event, which was held virtually in India on March 5, and stressed the significant role of the Iranian port as a suitable route for the transit of goods to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Touching upon the willingness of Indian companies for investing in Chabahar Port, the official expressed hope for paying a visit to this port with a delegation of Indian businessmen and entrepreneurs in the near future.

India is the only foreign country that is currently participating in a major development project in Iran despite the U.S. sanctions.

The Chabahar Port development project is the anchor for the expansion of economic relations between the two nations.

India is going to install and operate modern loading and unloading equipment including mobile harbor cranes in Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar.

Back in February, the director-general of the political office of India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said his ministry has received the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization’s request for accelerating the importing and installation of equipment for the Chabahar port and India is seriously pursuing the matter.

Iranian and Indian officials held a meeting in Chabahar in late January to review the state of mutual cooperation in the development of Shahid Beheshti Port.

The strategic port in southeastern Iran is the only ocean port on the Makran coast and it has a special place in the country's economic affairs.