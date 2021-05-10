Iran produces oil-based ozone generator
An Iranian knowledge-based company produced an oil-based ozone generator to prevent the country from importing this device, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Chief executive officer of the Iranian knowledge-based company, Shadi Azizi Ha said Iran produced a type of oil-based ozone generator that has much higher efficiency.
Referring to the importance and usage of this product in Iran, she said that ozone is a strong oxidizer and can eliminate viruses, bacteria, and fungi, and ozone is used as a disinfectant in the water and wastewater treatment industry and air treatment.
She noted that this device is supplied at a rate of 50% less than
Latest
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
President Aliyev attends launch of project for reconstruction of drinking water supply, sewerage systems in Ordubad (PHOTO)
First Vice President of Azerbaijan shares publication on occasion of 98th anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Azerbaijani president, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)