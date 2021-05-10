Iran produces oil-based ozone generator

An Iranian knowledge-based company produced an oil-based ozone generator to prevent the country from importing this device, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Chief executive officer of the Iranian knowledge-based company, Shadi Azizi Ha said Iran produced a type of oil-based ozone generator that has much higher efficiency.

Referring to the importance and usage of this product in Iran, she said that ozone is a strong oxidizer and can eliminate viruses, bacteria, and fungi, and ozone is used as a disinfectant in the water and wastewater treatment industry and air treatment.

She noted that this device is supplied at a rate of 50% less than