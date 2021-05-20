Iran Air to carry out extraordinary flights from/to France
The Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Wednesday that it will carry out extraordinary flights from Tehran to Paris or vice versa starting from May 24 amid pandemic restrictions on travel, Trend reports citing Mehr.
According to a statement by the Public Relations Department of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday, an extraordinary Flight 733 departs from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran at 7:25 local time and arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle CDG Airport at 11 Tehran local time.
The flight leaves Charles de Gaulle Airport at 12:30 pm and lands at Imam Khomeini Airport at 8:45 pm.
Latest
Acting PM of Armenia considers Russia's proposal to demarcate borders with Azerbaijan as inappropriate
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Italian minister exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO)
US Department of State's info about risk of terrorist threat in Azerbaijan - unfounded - State Security
Azerbaijani athletes will do their best at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition - Head coach
Both Arabs, Jews interested in safe, prosperous region for future generations - Israel-Azerbaijan Int’l Association
EU, UNDP and State Agency on Vocational Education begin training for future vocational education managers in Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan could play important role in further infrastructure dev't under Belt-Road Initiative - Deutsche Bank
Digitalization of Turkmenistan’s economy increases investment attractiveness - Russian Industry Ministry