Iran Air to carry out extraordinary flights from/to France

The Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Wednesday that it will carry out extraordinary flights from Tehran to Paris or vice versa starting from May 24 amid pandemic restrictions on travel, Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Department of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday, an extraordinary Flight 733 departs from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran at 7:25 local time and arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle CDG Airport at 11 Tehran local time.

The flight leaves Charles de Gaulle Airport at 12:30 pm and lands at Imam Khomeini Airport at 8:45 pm.