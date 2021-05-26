Steel ingot export up 135% in current year

The statistical study of the performance of companies in the mining and mineral sector of country indicate that steel ingot export registered a 135 percent growth in first month of the current year (from March 21 to April 22), Trend reports citing Mehr.

Some 566,000 tons of steel ingot was exported from the country in the first month of the current year (from March 21 to April 22), showing a significant 135 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, 265,000 tons of steel products as well as 70,000 tons of sponge iron was exported from the country in the same period, showing a 215 and 250 percent hike respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

The statistics showed that 84,000 tons of various types of steel products and 20,000 tons of sponge iron were exported in the first month of the previous Iranian calendar year.

Accordingly, 2,805,000 tons of steel ingots (billets, blooms, slabs) were produced in the country in the first month of the current year in 1400 (from March 21 to April 22), the rate of which stood at 2,342,000 tons.