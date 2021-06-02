Iran export value of products to Iraq hits $11bn in five yrs.

The Director-General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries said that Iran exported $11 billion worth of agricultural and food products to neighboring Iraq in five years, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Farzad Piltan broke the news on Tue. and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran exported $11 billion worth of agricultural and food products to Iraq in the past five years, $3.7 billion of which related to the export of fresh fruits to this neighboring country.

Agricultural and food products including fresh fruits, processing industries, dairy products, pastries, chocolates and cereals, animal products, dried nuts, pharmaceutical, industrial and decorated plants accounted for about 30 percent of Iran’s total export share to Iraq from 2016 to 2020, he added.