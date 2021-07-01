First container shipment from Finland arrives in Iran

The first container shipment from Finland crossed three rail borders into Iran's Astara border on Wednesday to reach India by crossing the North-South Corridor, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The project to transport 32 containers of paper cargo from Helsinki in Finland to the Indian port of Nhava Sheva has been operational in collaboration with several logistics companies from Russia, Azerbaijan, India, and Iran.

Iran is trying to remove barriers to the entire transport operation from Finland's Helsinki to India's Nhava Sheva port within 22 days through the North-South Corridor.

The increase of economic exchanges and the trade boom are among the benefits of establishing the North-South Corridor. The countries participating in the project can minimize political and economic risks, which are natural in international exchanges.

The strategic, geo-politic, and geo-economic situation of Iran has been in the spotlight of powerful countries. Its railways and roads and access to long shores along the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, the Gulf of Makran, and the Caspian Sea are among the country's privileges for big economic producers around the world.

A one-week blockage of the Suez Canal by a giant 250,000-ton container ship showed the world that the global trade needs to find alternative routes such as the North-South Corridor via Iran.