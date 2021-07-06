Gas pipeline explosion in SW Iran leaves 3 dead, 4 injured
Shush county governor Adnan Qazi said on Tuesday that the explosion at the oil and gas pipeline station left three dead and four wounded, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Qazi said that the incident occurred at 16:00 local time on Tuesday when an explosion was caused by a gas leak at an oil and gas pipeline station.
Pointing to the explosion that happened at Fath ol-Mobin district in Shush, he added that unfortunately, three experts died in the incident.
Four other people who were resting in the room next to the blast site were seriously injured, he stated.
