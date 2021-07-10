Japan seeks to strengthen ties with Iran in new administration

Tokyo is seeking to strengthen and broaden ties with Tehran in new administration under presidency of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Japanese informed sources pointed to the possible visit of Japanese Foreign Minister to Tehran in coming weeks and announced Japan's efforts to develop relations with new Iranian government under presidency of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi who won a landslide victory in Iran 2021 Presidential Election on June 18.

According to Japan-based ‘Minichi’ website, Japanese diplomats said that Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu was on a possible visit to Tehran in early August to strengthen ties with the new Iranian government.

During his visit to Iran, Japanese foreign minister will meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart to strengthen friendly and traditional relations.

