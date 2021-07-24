Iran to receive 2nd shipment of covid vaccine from Japan next week

The spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Kianoush Jahanpour said that the second shipment of Japan-donated COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in Iran next Friday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Jahanpour said that the first shipment of vaccines donated by Japan which contained over one million doses of Astrazeneca vaccine arrived in Iran on Friday July, 23.

He noted that intense coordination has been done for the shipment because of Olympic Games being held in Japan.

The next shipment contains about 1.8 million doses of vaccine and would arrive in Iran next Friday July 30.

Iran has been recently slow in vaccinating its population against the Coronavius because of what the Supreme Leader of Revolution called reneging by the countries supposed to deliver Iran’s purchased vaccines.

Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Asia-Pacific department Reza Zabib said Iran will import another 3.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the next few days.

He wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that "Following the efforts of colleagues and the help of the Ministry of Health and the Central Bank, three shipments of vaccines will be imported."

The official said "today, also on Sunday, a total of about 2.2 million doses will be imported from China (a total of 85.1 million doses from China)".

