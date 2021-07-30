Oil export costs from Jask terminal decrease by $ 300,000

The Head of Jask Oil and Gas Terminal said that the distance from Jask Oil and Gas Terminal to Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf is 510 nautical miles, and added that with regard to the fuel costs and the tanker's rental fee of Oil tanker with 2 million barrels for a 5-day distance, use of Jask Oil and Gas Terminal, on the total, will reduce costs by at least $ 300,000, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Reza Dehkordi told IRNA on Wednesday that the cost reduction, of course, is higher in case the tanker is owned only for once in Iran, because in that case, the tanker's rent will go up to $ 70,000 per day, but the tanker's rental is lower in cases where it is leased to a few consignments, and it will also reach about $50,000 per day.

According to Dehkordi, in addition, Jask Oil and Gas Terminal can play a major role in the future, both in the banking industry and supplies for ships and repairs of ships and different service types.

"For oil exports, we are looking to attract our customers and create a showcase that all countries choose Iran as the first and most desirable country to buy oil," he added, noting that Iran in the Gulf of Oman and its exporting terminal could make it close to international markets.

Head of Jask Oil and Gas Terminal continued: "To achieve this goal, we have to take big steps to reduce the costs of our customers that we have done a lot by building the terminal on ships' fuel consumption."

President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday ( Jul 22, 2021) inaugurated the national crude oil transfer project from Goreh to Jask in the Persian Gulf via video conference.