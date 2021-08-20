Iranian President Raisi urges taking all power to accelerate supplying COVID-19 vaccine

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi referred to his recent phone conversation with Chinese counterpart, saying both sides emphasized acceleration supplying COVID-19 vaccine, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Addressing the national anti-COVID19 committee meeting on Friday, Raisi said President Xi Jinping had vowed for cooperation by Chinese vaccine producers with Iran.

He also thanked people, medical staff, religious groups, guilds and marketers for their cooperation in implementing health protocols.

Participants stressed developing online marketing for goods and transportation.

They also suggested for providing all necessary infrastructures for opening schools, vaccinating teachers, students and their families, saying in-person training will be postponed until the health conditions are met.