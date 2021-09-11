Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccine imported within 7 months

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept. 11

Trend:

Iran's Customs administration has announced receiving 49 shipments of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 28 shipments contained 37.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China, Trend reports via ILNA.

According to the report, the imported vaccine consignments included 2.9 million doses of AstraZeneca from Japan, 1,452 million doses of COVAX from Italy; 11 shipments of 1,045 million doses of Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia; 1 consignment of 700,800 doses of COVAX vaccine from South Korea; 2 consignment of 963,000 doses of Asteraceae vaccine from Russia; 1 shipment of 125,000 doses of Bharat vaccine from India and a shipment of 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca from China through COVAX.

“The total number of vaccines imported into the country is equal to 46,676 million doses,” the Customs report said.

The total shipments were imported into the country via the customs of Imam Khomeini Airport.