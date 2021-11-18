Grossi due in Tehran on November 22

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is scheduled to meet Tehran on Monday (November 22), according to Iran’s caretaker envoy to Vienna-based international organizations Mohammadreza Ghayebi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In his news conference two days ago, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh talked about an imminent visit to Tehran by the IAEA chief.

He said that, during his visit to the Iranian capital, Grossi will meet with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.