Iranian president urges revival of existing potential of regional countries

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that the capacities existing in Iran and other regional Muslim and neighborly countries have been neglected and called for their restoration, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remark in Doha on Tuesday in a meeting with Iranian and Qatari tradespeople and businessmen.

He further referred to the expansion of ties with neighborly countries as the basic foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian President further stressed that only a small portion of the capacities existing in Iran and regional countries have been implemented so far while they should be used for the welfare of the regional nations.

President Raisi went on to highlight that Iran's current policy was to restore and activate such capacities while expanding relations with regional countries.

He said more political, economic, trade, tourism, and cultural relations should be formed among regional countries.