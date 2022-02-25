Flights to take Iranians home from Ukraine planned: Minister

Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi announced that his ministry has planned the transfer of Iranians living in Ukraine to Iran by Iran Air flights, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In cooperation with foreign ministry "we are consulting with our counterparts in Russia and Ukraine, the Iranian minister tweeted.

He underscored that protecting the lives and security of Iranians is prioritized by the Iranian government.

The director general of public relations of Iran Air said that the airline is ready to establish special flights for Iranians to leave Ukraine as soon as it receives the needed permits.