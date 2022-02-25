Flights to take Iranians home from Ukraine planned: Minister
Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi announced that his ministry has planned the transfer of Iranians living in Ukraine to Iran by Iran Air flights, Trend reports citing IRNA.
In cooperation with foreign ministry "we are consulting with our counterparts in Russia and Ukraine, the Iranian minister tweeted.
He underscored that protecting the lives and security of Iranians is prioritized by the Iranian government.
The director general of public relations of Iran Air said that the airline is ready to establish special flights for Iranians to leave Ukraine as soon as it receives the needed permits.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
IAEA appeals for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put the country’s nuclear facilities at risk
Tokyo freezes the issuance of visas to Russians, assets of Russian financial institutions, restricts exports
Assistant to Azerbaijani President made a post in connection with the mass grave of Azerbaijanis in Khojavend district (PHOTO)
Preparations for World Championship in Baku in full swing - head coach of Azerbaijani National Team in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF carries out international raising awareness campaign for recognition of Khojaly tragedy
Almost all Western media reps I talked to have biased attitude towards Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution signs several agreements (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan working very closely with Russia, our relations with Ukraine developing - President Ilham Aliyev
First vaccination in world introduced in Dec. 2020 in US, Azerbaijan started vaccination on Jan. 18, 2021 - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)