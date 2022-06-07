Iran-Russia annual trade to hit $40 billion in 18 months: Minister

Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said on Tuesday that the volume of annual trade between Iran and Russia will hit $40 billion within the next one year and a half, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Owji made the remarks on the occasion of Russia's National Day.

The minister also said that banking projects due to be implemented by Russia, China and Iran will put an end to the dominance of dollar in the near future.

Noting that Iran and Russia are two main suppliers of oil and gas in the world, he said that playing with these two countries would be a major threat to the world energy security.

Europe’s reliance on energy is not a game and cannot be easily compensated, Owji said, adding that the game that the US has begun is not to the benefit of other countries.

The game has been experienced before in other countries, he stressed.