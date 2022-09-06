Iran NW provinces exports over $3b of commodities

Iran’s province situated in the northwest part of the country has exported over three billion dollars of commodities over the past year, a local official said, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Director General of Industry, Mining and Trade of West Azarbaijan Province Abdolhamid Sartipi said that 15 million and 418,000 tons of goods worth more than 3,608 million dollars were exported from the customs of the province last year.

Apples, concentrates, watermelons, iron or steel rods, polyethylene, wires and aluminum alloys are among the main exported commodities from the province, he pointed out.

The goods have been mainly exported to Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, India, Azerbaijan, and the UAE, and Syria, he further noted.

He stated that 699 tons of different types of goods needed by the country with a value of more than one billion and 33 million dollars have been imported into this province in the aforementioned period.