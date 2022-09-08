Iran warns regional states against hosting U.S. forces

A top Iranian general said that Iran has issued written warnings to all regional states hosting the U.S. military forces that such U.S. presence increases the threat against Iran, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Mohammad Baqeri, chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks in a post on his page on a domestically-developed social media app Rubika, reported the official news agency IRNA.

The written warnings were issued through the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he said.

Iran has also sent out warnings to these states through expanding its presence in the region, increasing the number of aerial and maritime patrols as well as the level of intelligence dominance, and holding diverse military drills, Baqeri said.

The Iranian general added that Iran constantly advises the neighboring states to ensure security in the region through expanding brotherly relations and cooperation among themselves, and refraining from relying on foreigners.