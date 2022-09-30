19 people killed as result of protests in Iranian Zahidan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. At least 19 people were killed and 15 injured today as a result of the protests that took place in the city of Zahidan in the province of Sistan and Balochistan in southeastern Iran, Iranian State News Agency says, Trend reports.

According to information, 16 police officers were also injured.

Protests have been going on in Iran since September 19, prompted by the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police.

As previously reported, the girl was beaten while in police custody for allegedly violating strict hijab rules.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.