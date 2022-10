BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. A total of four prisoners died as a result of fire in Tehran's Evin Prison last night, Trend reports citing Information Service of the Judicial System of Iran.

Some 61 people were injured. At present 10 of them are being treated in hospital, the condition of four people is grave.

Last night there was a riot in Tehran's Evin Prison. Prisoners set fire to a warehouse with clothes.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur