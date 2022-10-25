Iran MP calls for boosting gas swap deal with Russia

An Iranian legislator has called on the administration to attach importance to upgrading the current level of gas swap with Russia to utilize the available capacity of around 15 billion cubic meters, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Hadi Beiginejad told IRNA that the Islamic Republic's role in terms of the gas market should be based on transit and swap of energy in order to amend the existing imbalances via economical and rational methods of a swap deal.

The gas swap deals with neighboring states, including Russia, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Azerbaijan can be profitable for the Islamic Republic of Iran, the lawmaker said, noting that the oil minister of the Raisi administration is pursuing energy diplomacy to protect Iran's national interests; meanwhile, efforts were made by former administrations to turn the country into the hub of energy in the region.