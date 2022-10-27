Iran says over dozen people killed in shrine attack

An attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz killed 13 people on Wednesday, authorities said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said many people had been injured in the Shiraz incident and the death toll could rise further. He blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for such "terrorist attacks".

Iran will respond to the shrine attack, Raisi said, according to state media.

"Experience shows that Iran's enemies, after failing to create a split in the nation's united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror. This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack," Raisi said.