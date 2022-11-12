4.5-Richter quake shakes Bandar Abbas

An earthquake measuring 4.5 degrees on the Richter scale shook Bandar Abbas on Friday night for a few seconds, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, the quake in Bandar Abbas occurred at 22:14:09 Tehran time on Friday.

The latitude of the 4.5-degree quake was 27.39 degrees north and its longitude was 56.16 degrees east and its epicenter was at 18 kilometers from the earth surface.

The quake center's distance from Bandar Abbas was 26 kilometers, from Fin 38 kilometers, and Ghaleh Qazi 38 kilometers all in Hormuzgan province.

The managing director of Hormuzgan Governorate Crisis Management Center told IRNA on Friday night, "The quake shook Bandar Abbas for a few seconds and the provincial officials are at red alert status now."

Mehrdad Hassanzadeh added that the officials have begun operations aimed at estimating the dimensions of the quake and the results will be announced in official news media.