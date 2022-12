Iran's minister of roads and urban development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti in a meeting on Monday called for enhancing mutual ties in the fields of transportation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Bazrpash met and held talks with Al Sulaiti here in Tehran on Monday.

The two sides negotiated to expand cooperation in the sphere of transportation and agreed on the implementation of previously agreed documents between the two countries.