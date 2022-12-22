China opens 1st consulate general in Iran

China's Consulate General in Bandar Abbas was officially opened on Wednesday in the capital of Hormuzgan Province on the southern coast of Iran, marking the establishment of China's first consulate general in Iran, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In his address to the official opening of the consulate general, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua hailed the consulate general in Bandar Abbas as a fresh "landmark moment in China-Iran relations."

This move will deepen China's mutually beneficial cooperation with southern Iran and bear more fruits of the China-Iran friendship, he added.

The Chinese diplomatic missions in Iran, Chang noted, stand ready to work with the Iranian side to take the opening of the consulate general as an opportunity to actively implement the comprehensive cooperation plans between the two countries, make joint efforts to Belt and Road Initiative and deliver more cooperation outcomes.

Meanwhile, Adel Shahrzad, deputy governor of Hormuzgan province, said during his speech that Iran's southern provinces look forward to cooperating with china, adding that the opening of the Chinese consulate general will play an important role in developing bilateral relations and enhancing exchanges in various fields.

The area of responsibility of China's Consulate General in Bandar Abbas includes eight Iranian provinces in the south, namely Khuzestan province, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, Fars province, Bushehr province, Kerman province, Hormuzgan province, Sistan and Baluchestan province.