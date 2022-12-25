Iranian police seize smuggled weapons, ammunition in border village

Iran's police seized a batch of smuggled weapons and ammunition in a border village in the western province of Kermanshah, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The illegal weapons and ammunition had been smuggled in through Salas-e Babajani County on Iran's shared border with Iraq, IRNA quoted Kermanshah's Police Commander Ali Akbar Javidan as saying.

Acting on information about the smugglers, the provincial police forces identified and arrested one of them in a surprise operation, he added.

The smuggler confessed to having concealed 15 colt pistols and 15 magazines in a backpack in a border village, which were later found and confiscated by the police forces, Javidan said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the rest of the smugglers, the Iranian police commander noted.