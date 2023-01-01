Ground prepared for Iran-Finland cooperation in water industry: Envoy

Finland’s Ambassador to Iran Kari Kahiluoto said on Saturday that there is ground for the two countries to have cooperation in the water sector in the long term, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Finnish ambassador made the comment as he paid a visit to the 18th Iran International Water and Wastewater Exhibition that kicked off in the capital Tehran on December 30, running for four days.

Kahiluoto referred to the existing sanctions against the Islamic Republic that make it difficult to do business with the country, expressing hope that Finnish companies can have a good presence in Iran in the long term in terms of technical knowhow and selling products in the water and energy sector.

The Finnish diplomat also expressed willingness to get more information on Iranian knowledge-based companies and startups active in that sector.