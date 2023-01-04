Iran, Russia to launch joint construction of merchant ships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Russia and Iran have signed a contract for the construction of several merchant ships, Trend reports, citing IRNA.

A contract was signed in Russia’s Astrakhan on Wednesday for the ship to be made in Russia based on an order placed by the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group’s (IRISL Group) regional office in Solyanka, a port near Astrakhan.

IRISL’s CEO Mohammad Reza Modarres Khiabani, who attended the ceremony to sign the ship manufacturing contract via video conference, said that such deals can enhance trade and transportation ties between Russia and Iran.

The Iranian official urged Iran’s consulate in Astrakhan to help speed up infrastructure projects that could facilitate loading and unloading operations in Solyanka.