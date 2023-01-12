Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian, UAE officials discuss economic cooperation

Iran Materials 12 January 2023 08:33 (UTC +04:00)
Senior Iranian and Emirati officials on Wednesday held talks aimed at exploring ways to expand mutual economic cooperation, in the first high-level negotiations between the two sides over the past several years, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The talks took place during a meeting in the United Arab Emirates.

The Iranian delegation was headed by deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy Mehdi Safari.

Delegates discussed expansion of ties in different economic fields, including transportation, transit of goods, oil, gas and petrochemical, as well as the North-South Corridor.

Both sides stressed the importance of expanding mutual cooperation with the aim of increasing trade and economic interactions as well as investment by the two countries.

