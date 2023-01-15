London recalls ambassador from Tehran, reviews further action

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has recalled the British ambassador to Tehran for consultations after the execution of Alireza Akbari, who had dual Iranian-British citizenship, in Iran, UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday, warning about further action against Tehran, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We’re holding the regime to account. The UK has today: sanctioned the Iranian Prosecutor General [Mohammad Jafar Montazeri]; summoned the Charge d’Affaires [of Iran to the UK]; temporarily recalled the UK Ambassador for consultation," he wrote on Twitter.

"Our response to Iran is not limited to today. We are reviewing further action", - Cleverly added.