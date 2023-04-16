Mashhad-Jeddah to resume flight soon

The direct flight between Mashad and Jeddah will be resumed after updating agreements, said Head of Iran's Foreign Ministry office in Razavi Khorasan Province, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Beheshti Monfared said that the flight will be resumed after finalizing negotiations between Iranian and Saudi officials in the aviation sector.

Earlier, a technical delegation from Saudi Arabia traveled to Mashhad to visit the Saudi Consulate General and review ways to reopen it.

The Saudi delegation visited its diplomatic places and embassy in Tehran in the past few days and traveled to Mashhad on Friday (April 14).

Nasser bin Awad Al-Ghannoum, the head of the Saudi delegation expressed hope that the revival of ties between Riyadh and Tehran would lead to further cooperation among regional countries and bring about prosperity to the region.

Meanwhile, Beheshti said that the previous premises of Saudi Arabia’s Consulate General in Mashhad has not been used for seven years.