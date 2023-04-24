Riyadh calls for 3 weekly flights between Saudi Arabia, Iran

Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash has announced that the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority officially called on its Iranian counterpart to establish three weekly flights besides Hajj pilgrimage airlifts between the Saudi Arabia and Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Iranian minister pointed to the restoration of diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran on the basis of regional diplomacy and the good neighborliness, saying that the Civil Aviation Authority of Islamic Republic of Iran received the official request from the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority in recent days concerning the establishment of three weekly flights in addition to the Hajj pilgrimage air transport.

Earlier, the two countries declared their seriousness to implement a general agreement on economic, trade, investment, technical and scientific cooperation in line with enhancing peace and security at the regional and international levels; thus, they pursue the expansion of collaborations to establish Iran-Saudi Arabia flights.

The Civil Aviation Organization of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development will contribute to the restoration of flights between the two nations on the basis of its intrinsic duties, he said, adding that the two sides coordinated from a few months ago to conduct the special flights for Hajj pilgrims properly.