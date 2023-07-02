Iran announces appointment of new ambassador to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Iran's Ambassador to Türkiye Mohammad Farazmand has announced the completion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports.

In his post on Twitter, the ambassador extended his gratitude to the colleagues he had the opportunity to work with and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the newly appointed ambassador, Habibullahzade.

The newly assigned has previously served as Iran's chargé d'affaires in London and head of the Western Europe First Office at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has also undertaken various assignments in Russia and Switzerland.