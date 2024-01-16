Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian armed forces strike terrorist headquarters in Pakistan

Iran Materials 16 January 2024 22:56 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the terrorist group Jaysh al-Zolm, Trend reports.

According to the information, drones and missiles were used to attack the headquarters located in Pakistan. No other details were provided.

On the night of January 10, terrorists from the Jaysh al-Zolm group attacked a checkpoint between the cities of Rask and Jangal in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan in southeastern Iran. One policeman was killed as a result of the attack.

