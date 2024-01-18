Iran - leading funder of terrorism regionwide, US State Dept says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran is the leading funder of terrorism in the region, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing , Trend reports.

He made the remark in response to a question, whether Iran has the right to defend itself.

"We've seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple of days. On one hand, Iran is the leading funder of terrorism in the region and the primary source of instability. On the other hand, it claims that it needs to take these actions to counter terrorism. So, when you have seen us take action, it has been in Iraq where our forces are at the invitation of the Iraqi government. The only reason our forces are there is that you've seen us take action, which we have done as part of an international coalition, and after a UN Security Council resolution condemning the Houthis for their attacks on commercial shipping," Miller said.

Meanwhile, on January 16, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the terrorist group "Jaish al-Adl". Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.