Iran Materials 19 January 2024 20:05 (UTC +04:00)
Iran, Pakistan agree for deescalate situation- MFA

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has spoken with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Trend reports.

The ministers have agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened.

They also agreed to de-escalate the situation.

The return of Ambassadors of the two countries to their respective Capitals was also discussed.

Minister Julani expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Iran based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.

He stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin this cooperation.

