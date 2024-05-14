Iran lacks gas export program to Europe - National Gas Company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Iran currently does not have any gas export program to European countries, Iran's Deputy Oil Minister and Executive Director of the National Gas Company Majid Chegeni said, Trend reports.

According to Chegeni, if any new contracts are signed in this direction, the National Gas Company will fulfill its obligations.

Chegeni added that if new agreements on Iranian gas exports are signed, it will certainly lead to an increase in Iranian gas exports. Iran's National Gas Company is currently performing its work within the framework of existing contracts.

Commenting on the existing contracts and discussions related to gas exports of the National Gas Company of Iran, the deputy minister noted that the contract for Iranian gas exports to Iraq has been extended for 5 years. Negotiations are underway with Türkiye regarding the extension of the contract. A joint working group has been set up in this regard and the issue is being seriously examined.

Chegeni stated that Pakistan has also announced its intention to extend the gas contract with Iran in the last few months. Negotiations have been held between the two countries on this occasion.

He emphasized that Armenia intends to purchase additional gases from Iran. Discussions are underway in this direction.

To note, Iran is considered the second-largest country in terms of gas reserves in the world, with gas reserves of about 34 trillion cubic meters. At present, 22 gas fields are operating in Iran. At present, it is reported that Iran is producing 1.07 bcm of rich gas daily from various gas fields.

