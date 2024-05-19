President Raisi’s helicopter forced to make emergency landing - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi reported that the helicopter carrying President Ibrahim Raisi was forced to make an emergency landing, Trend reports.

This occurred after the commissioning of the Hudafarin hydrocomplex and the opening of the Giz Galasi hydrocomplex, while the helicopter was en route from Hudafarin to Tabriz.

He mentioned that rescuers are currently facing difficulties reaching the site due to the weather conditions in that area.

Vahidi also stated that contact has been established with the helicopter, but more precise information is awaited upon the arrival of rescuers at the scene.