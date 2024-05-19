Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
No information about President Raisi after helicopter crash, Iranian MP says

Iran Materials 19 May 2024 17:59 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. There is currently no information about the President of Iran, says Iranian MP Mohammad Reza Mirtajeddini, Trend reports.

There is no confirmation yet on whether President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran is okay after the helicopter crash, he said.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the Supreme Leader's representative in Tabriz, Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, crash-landed on its way from Hudafar to Tabriz. Rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.

