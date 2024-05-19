No information about President Raisi after helicopter crash, Iranian MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. There is currently no information about the President of Iran, says Iranian MP Mohammad Reza Mirtajeddini, Trend reports.

There is no confirmation yet on whether President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran is okay after the helicopter crash, he said.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the Supreme Leader's representative in Tabriz, Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, crash-landed on its way from Hudafar to Tabriz. Rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.