Iran's VP on way to crash site of President Raisi's helicopter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Iran's Vice President Mohsen Mansouri visited Tabriz with a group of government officials to closely monitor the incident involving the hard landing of the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, Spokesperson for the Iranian government, wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He stated that today's Cabinet meeting was organized, during which some issues were resolved and information about the incident was provided.

Today a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malik Rehmati crash-landed on its way from Hudafar to Tabriz.