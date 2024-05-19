IRGC joins search for President Raisi after helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The military is using all available resources to locate the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, said General Lieutenant Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Trend reports.

According to him, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and law enforcement officers are also participating in the search.

Earlier today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Rescue teams are on their way to the crash site.