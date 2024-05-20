Iran's deputy foreign minister to take post of FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Ali Bagheri Kani will take over the duties of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as his deputy, Spokesperson of the Government of Iran Ali Bahadori Jahromi said, Trend reports.

He stated that the decision was made today during a meeting of Iran's Cabinet of Ministers. As per the decision, Ali Bagheri Kani has been designated as the head of the government's Foreign Relations Committee.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

